CBSE Recruitment 2024: August 20 last day to challenge answer key; fee, time and other details here

CBSE Recruitment 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely close the window to challenge answer key tomorrow, August 20, for the exam conducted on August 3, 10, and 11 this year.

Candidates who find any discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections until 11:59 PM on August 20. The Education Board released the answer key on Saturday and opened the portal to challenge it on the same day. Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the exam can access their OMR sheets and download the answer keys from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

It is important to note that any other means, such as email, post, or in person apart from the specified online procedure, will not be entertained. The process to raise an objection involves payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question via credit or debit card.

What did the notice say? The notice dated August 17 states, “If the challenge is accepted by the Board, i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified, and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.”

The CBSE administered the recruitment exam for 118 vacant posts offline using OMR sheets. The Board will recruit Assistant Secretary (Academics, Training, and Skill Education) among other administrative posts (Group A, Group B, and Group C).