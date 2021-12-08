The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that the registration of students for classes 9 and 10 for the 2021-22 session will begin from 15 December.

“The process of registration shall start from 15 December (Wednesday). The link for registration will be available on www.cbse.nic.in.," said the board in a notification.

It said that only those students will be allowed to appear for class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23 whose names would be submitted through the online process of registration.

It is therefore imperative, according to the board, that the schools ensure students being sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students and the name of any bonafide student is not left unsponsored.

Further, schools are also required to see that the students are not from any unauthorised/unaffiliated schools, are regularly attending classes in their institution. and not registered with some other school education boards in addition to the CBSE.

They should also see that students are eligible for admission in classes 9 and 11 and appearing in class 10 and 12 board's examinations.

“In case of class 11 admission, it may be specifically ensured that the student has passed the class 10 examination from a recognized board," said CBSE.

