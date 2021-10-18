The CBSE on Monday released the term 1 board exam 2021-2022 date sheet or timetable for Class 10 and 12 students. First term exam for Class 10 will begin from November 30 and Class 12 exams scheduled from December 1.

The board last week said the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December. It said the exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that after the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared.

"No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," he said.

Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations, the controller said.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10.

