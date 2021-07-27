The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing Class 12 and Class 10 board results at any time now. The board has already confirmed that Class 12 result 2021 and Class 10 results will be declared before July 31 though the board is yet to officially announce the result date and time.

Students are are advised to keep visiting cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in websites to get the latest updates.

The Education Minister would be declaring the results after which the links will be activated on the official websites. Students will also be able to view their marksheets, certificates and migration certificates on DigiLocker.

Ahead of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students must take note of few important things:

1. Download the CBSE board 2021 results only from the official website

2. Check the mark sheet carefully and in case of any error inform the school head

3. Students can also check their results from their registered mobile number

CBSE Class 10 Result and Class 12 result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit official CBSE results portal--cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’, or 'CBSE 12th results' link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number. Click on submit

Step 5: Your CBSE board result will appear

Step 6: Download the result for future reference

CBSE 10 and 12 Result 2021: How to check at DigiLocker website

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘education’ section, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

Step 3: Select Class 10 or 12 passing certificate or Class 10 or 12 marksheet

Step 4: Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE

CBSE 10 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 or Class 12 board results through IVRS and via SMS. The CBSE board will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call the IVRS numbers provided by the board to know their results. However, they should cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.

















