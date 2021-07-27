Students can access their CBSE Class 10 board result 2021 or Class 12 board results through IVRS and via SMS. The CBSE board will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call the IVRS numbers provided by the board to know their results. However, they should cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.

