The students will appear for pending class 10 and 12 board examinations in their own schools instead of an external test centre, the ministry of human resource and development said today.

The evaluation process for board examinations has already started. The HRD Ministry had designated 3000 evaluation centres from where answer sheets would be distributed to teachers. The teachers can evaluate the papers at their homes and return them to the centres. The ministry is also planning to declare the results by the end of July.

"Efforts are being made to declare the result by July-end itself. Evaluation process has already begun for the board exams and will continue to be held simultaneously with pending exams," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, students will appear at their individual schools for the exams and not external test centres.

"Students will appear for the exams in their own schools and not external test centres to ensure minimum travel for them," a board official said.

Schools must ensure that social distancing norms are being followed during the examinations. Face masks will be mandatory for students. They need to to carry their own sanitiser bottles during the examinations.

The CBSE board on Monday announced the dates of for the pending board examinations. The class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.The examinations were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Centre extended the lockdown till month end.

West Bengal announces dates for postponed class 12 state board exams

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Tuesday the dates of the postponed examinations for the class 12 state boards.

The exams, which couldn't be held on the scheduled dates due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, will be conducted on June 29, July 2 and July 6, Chatterjee told reporters.

The minister said all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams.

(With inputs from agencies)

