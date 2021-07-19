CBSE results 2021 to be available in DigiLocker; here's how to sign up

The CBSE results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared this month. The CBSE Class 10th result is expected this week while the class 12 board result is likely to be declared on July 31.

Since there's a lot of rush on the board exam result day as lakhs of students visit CBSE's website, therefore the central government has made a digital repository (DigiLocker) for students through which they can access their board exam results as well as pass certificate, migration certificate, and skill certificates.

Students need to use the registered mobile number with the CBSE board in order to download the board exam marksheet via DigiLocker.

CBSE board exam result 2021: How to create an account in DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the link--https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter your name as per the Aadhaar card

Step 3: Enter mobile number

Step 4: Set a six-digit security PIN

Step 5: Enter your email ID

Step 6: Enter your aadhaar no

Step 7. Click on submit

Step 8 Create a username

CBSE board exam result 2021: How to use DigiLocker?

To access the CBSE class 10 board result or class 12 board result, students can visit DigiLocker website or download it app from the Play Store.

Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

Select Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet, or Class 12 marksheet.

Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Digital India Corporation (DIC). The union education ministry had earlier said that it has established an online repository via DigiLocker.

The CBSE has asked the schools to moderate students’ marks, basing them on their average score of the past three years, and restrict the number of Class 12 students getting more than 95% marks. If a particular school or a group of schools is found inflating marks, the CBSE itself will moderate the scores before announcing the results by 31 July, it said, warning that wrong-doers will face action.

