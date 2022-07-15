CBSE conducted class 10 and class 12 Term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE class 10 board exams were held from 26 April to 4 May and class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June
An extra layer of security in the manner of a security PIN has been added to Digilocker. This means, that when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces the class 10 and 12 results, students will be required to enter the pin for being able to download their mark sheet.
The six-digit security PIN will also be needed for downloading the migration certificate.
According to a notice issued by the board, student-wise security PINs will be given to schools. The schools will be responsible for passing on the same to individual students.
For downloading the PINs, schools will have to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and log in to the account using the credentials.
They will then have to click on the Download PIN file option that is available on the left panel of the screen. Once the PIN is downloaded, the schools can share it with individual students in a secure manner.
Students will be able to access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section after activation of Digilocker accounts.
The results for the class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams are expected to be announced by July end.
Once declared, students will be able to check their results on cbseresults.nic.in, apart from the Digilocker app and website. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download the marks.
