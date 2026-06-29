CBSE revises three-language policy after legal challenge: Are there any changes for current Class 9, Class 10 students?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued revised guidelines on the implementation of its three-language policy, exempting the current batch of Class 10 students from the requirement to study three languages.

As a one-time relaxation for the current Class 9 batch, the board said students would still be required to study three languages but would be allowed to opt for two foreign languages along with one Indian language.

The revised guidelines come more than a month after the CBSE made it mandatory for Class 9 students, from July 1, to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.

The move follows legal challenges by several students and parents, who had approached the court against the board's earlier directive.

CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh stated, “The current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the three language policy. The current batches of Classes 7-9 will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class 10.”

"As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class 9 during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language," she further said.

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Under the revised language policy, all Class 9 students will be required to study three languages, with at least two of them being Indian languages (Bhartiya Bhashas).

The board said Bhartiya Bhashas include languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia and Assamese, among others. Foreign languages covered under the policy include English, French, German, Arabic and Spanish.

In April, the CBSE announced that it would introduce the three-language formula in a phased manner from Class 6 and implement a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

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Under the proposed framework, both mathematics and science will be offered at two levels—a compulsory standard course and an optional advanced course.

All students will take a common 80-mark examination. Those who choose the advanced level will also have the option of appearing for an additional paper designed to assess deeper conceptual understanding and higher-order thinking skills.

The CBSE had said that the first Class 10 board examinations under the new two-level system for mathematics and science, comprising standard and advanced levels, would be held in 2028 for students who enter Class 9 in the 2026–27 academic session.

However, on May 15, the board clarified that students could opt for a foreign language only as a third language after studying two Indian languages, or alternatively, as an additional fourth language.

CBSE announces 99.7% of re-evaluated results after verification Meanwhile, the CBSE on Sunday said it had declared the results for more than 99.7% of the applications received for verification of marks and re-evaluation of the Class 12 board examination. The board added that the remaining re-evaluated results would be announced shortly.