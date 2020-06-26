CBSE's CTET exams scheduled for July postponed

CBSE's CTET exams scheduled for July postponed1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Govt said that the next date of examinations will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for them to be held.
The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by CBSE, has been postponed, according to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.
Nishank posted a copy of the letter by the CBSE proclaiming the same on his official Twitter handle.
"The 14th edition of the CTET-July 2020 scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020, is postponed," the letter issued by the CBSE read.
It added that the next date of examinations will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for them to be held.
Earlier today, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.
