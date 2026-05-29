CBSE says re-evaluation portal to be opened on 1 June to ensure ‘highest standards and protocols’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in an official statement, said that the Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will now become operational from June 1, 2026.

The board stated that the decision was taken to ensure a transparent and error-free process for students seeking to apply for verification and re-evaluation.

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CBSE said in an official statement, “In order to ensure a transparent and glitch- free process for verification and re- evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”

Also Read | CBSE student faces trolling after alleging answer sheet mix-up

Students with any queries may contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or send an email to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in, it added.

Source: CBSE.

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The clarification comes after the board said earlier that the portal for applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by May 29.

OSM system backed by secure IT platform: CBSE Earlier on Thursday, amid controversy surrounding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the CBSE has stated that it is a secure and robust IT platform, adding that no vulnerability or compromise has been reported in the evaluation portal.

The CBSE said the platform has been tested and certified through empanelled security audits and is backed by a strong digital infrastructure with multiple safeguards to ensure the secure scanning and processing of answer books.

In a post on X, the Board assured students that answer sheets are safe and are processed through multiple quality-control mechanisms.

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Also Read | SC refuses to stay CBSE policy mandating two regional languages for Class 9-10

The clarification comes amid allegations and social media claims regarding the digital evaluation system used for Class 12 board exams 2026 and the awarding of a related contract to a private firm.

Earlier, CBSE had also rejected the allegations concerning the contract given to Coempt Edutech, calling them misleading and incorrect, and said the tender process was conducted in accordance with the General Financial Rules.

What did Rahul Gandhi say? The Board's response came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded an independent judicial probe as well as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the "entire scam", and alleged that a firm with a murky past in Telangana was handed the contract by the Board.

Gandhi had said CBSE students and their parents are traumatised but Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has nothing to say."

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In a video put out on his social media accounts, Gandhi said unbelievable details are emerging about the class 12 CBSE exam.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, demands judicial probe into CBSE OSM controversy

"COEMPT, the company that did the On-Screen Marking (OSM) for your exam, was actually called Globarena. Globarena has carried out this scam twice before in Telangana, once in the board exam in Telangana in 2019 and after that again in Telangana in 2023. The same OSM-based errors were responsible for the death by suicide of 23 young Indians in Telangana," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Many class 12 students have alleged scoring discrepancies and mismatches in the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the Board and their handwriting, casting a doubt on the OSM system.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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