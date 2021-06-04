OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBSE sets up committee to define criteria for Class 12 evaluation, report in 10 days. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed that it has constituted a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. "The committee will submit its report within 10 days," the CBSE said.


