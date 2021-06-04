{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed that it has constituted a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. "The committee will submit its report within 10 days," the CBSE said.

