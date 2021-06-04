Subscribe
Home >News >India >CBSE sets up committee to define criteria for Class 12 evaluation, report in 10 days. Details here

CBSE sets up committee to define criteria for Class 12 evaluation, report in 10 days. Details here

CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 have been cancelled
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The committee will submit its report within 10 days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday informed that it has constituted a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students. "The committee will submit its report within 10 days," the CBSE said.

