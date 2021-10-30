The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin Term 1 of class 10 and Class 12 board exams from November 30 and December 1. On October 19, the CBSE had released the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will start from November 30 till December 11 while the Class 12 board exams will continue till December 22.

For the first time, the CBSE board would be conducting the board exam in two phases because of the covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE term-1 examination will be held objectively, that is the question paper will have Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), while Term 2 to be carried out subjectively--each covering 50% of the curriculum.

CBSE Term 1 exam pattern:

The board exam will cover 50% of the entire syllabus. The Term 1 exam will be conducted on the OMR sheets which the CBSE will be providing to all the affiliated schools.

The board has provided question paper patterns, along with exam-related material on its website. The students will be marked on the internal assessment basis, as well as the examination. The Class 12 students will be marked on the basis of the end of topic or unit test, practicals/projects. For Class 10 students, there will be three periodic tests along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, etc.

The CBSE Term 1 board exam will be conducted in offline mode and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season. The duration of the Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools, though the question paper will be provided by the board.

The CBSE Term 2 board exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be in February-March 2022.

