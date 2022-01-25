CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 results: Where and how to check

The CBSE Board is likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results anytime soon. "CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon," notification on the DigiLocker app read. As per some media reports, the CBSE board results are likely to be out in first week of February. Students can check their results through various platforms, including the CBSE board's official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE board conducted Class 10 Term 1 papers from November 30. While the Class 12 Term 1 board exam started on December 1, 2021.

