CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 results: Where and how to check

The CBSE Board is likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results anytime soon. "CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon," notification on the DigiLocker app read. As per some media reports, the CBSE board results are likely to be out in first week of February. Students can check their results through various platforms, including the CBSE board's official website cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE board conducted Class 10 Term 1 papers from November 30. While the Class 12 Term 1 board exam started on December 1, 2021.
It is for the first time CBSE conducting the board exam in two-term formats due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE Board has already said that it won't announce Term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after the Term 2 exams. The format of the CBSE Term 1 board exam was multiple-choice questions and the Term 2 papers will be based on subjective format.
Here's how CBSE students of Class and Class 12 can check their Term 1 exam results:
DigiLocker
The CBSE Term 1's results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLockers.
UMANG App
Students can also check results on UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). The app can be downloaded from Google PlayStore as well as App Store (iOS). The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).
CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods.
Websites:
Cbseresults.nic.in is the primary website for CBSE board exam results. Whereas, result.gov.in is a one-stop destination for board exam results in India.
Meanwhile, CBSE is likely will conduct term 2 board examinations for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 in March-April, 2022. Candidates can check sample question papers, syllabus, and question banks of Term 2 for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects at cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Term 2 exams will be on 50% of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions– case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer types question. Each exam will be of 2-hour.
