Ahead of the CBSE Term 1 board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the admit card and exam guidelines on Tuesday, November 9. Students appearing for the class 10 and class 12 term 1 board examination can download the admit cards from the CBSE's official website--cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nin.in.

CBSE board exam 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ink for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card

Step 3: Login by entering your id and password

Step 4: Download and take the printout of the admit card

The CBSE term 1 exam for the minors will start from November 16 for Class 12. The minor papers for Class 10 will begin on November 17. The term 1 major exam will start for class 10 from November 30 onwards, while the exams for class 12 are scheduled from December 1.

It is for the first time, the CBSE will be conducting the board exams in two parts. Bifurcating the academic session, and holding two term-end exams was part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, the CBSE will be using the OMR sheet for the first time for the assessment of both the classes (10 and 12) in the term-I examinations. Last week, the CBSE board had directed all the school principals to demystify the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for all the students.

The board has asked the "schools sponsoring these students" to have "complete knowledge about the OMR". Notably, the use of a pencil is strictly prohibited. Students have to use only blue or black ball pens.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am because of the winter season. The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools, though the question paper will be provided by the board.

