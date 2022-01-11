Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Check list of websites for Class 10, 12 result

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Check list of websites for Class 10, 12 result

No official date has been announced for the results to be declared.
1 min read . 04:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Candidates can check the results for the Term 1 examinations the official website cbse.nic.in of the national board.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Term I Results 2022 soon.

No official date has been announced for the results to be declared.

Candidates can check the results for the Term 1 examinations the official website cbse.nic.in of the national board. An official statement from the national board had earlier stated that results would be declared in the form of marks scored.

These results would not be the marker of Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category.

The final result of Class 10,12 board examinations would be declared aftre the Term 2 examination.

The CBSE Term 1 examination for class 10,12 had been conducted in an OMR sheet supplied by the board.

Candidates can check the result through the platforms given below.

Official Websites

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Digilocker

Candidates can check their Class 10, 12 results on the Digilocker app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or can check on the website digilocker.gov.in.

UMANG

CBSE students can check and download their results on UMANG mobile application. The UMANG app can be downloaded through the Google Play app.

