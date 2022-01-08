NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Term I Results 2022 soon.

Candidates can check the results for the Term 1 examinations the official website cbse.nic.in of the national board.

An official statement from the national board had earlier stated that results would be declared in the form of marks scored.

These results would not be the marker of Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category.

The final result of Class 10,12 board examinations would be declared aftre the Term 2 examination.

The CBSE Term 1 examination for class 10,12 had been conducted in an OMR sheet supplied by the board.

Read below on how to check your results

-The candidate can visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

-There one needs to click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' to proceed

-A new page opens where one needs to enter their login details and click on submit

-The results will be displayed on the screen.

-Candidates are suggested to download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

