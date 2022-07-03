CBSE is likely to release class 10, 12 results later this month. Once the results are out, they will be available on the Pariksha Sangam portal.
In a bid to remove the difficulties related to the board results, CBSE on Sunday launched a new portal 'Pariksha Sangam'. As per CBSE, the newly launched portal will integrate various examination-related processes to be conducted by the school’s regional offices and the Headquarters.
CBSE is likely to release class 10, 12 results later this month. Once the results are out, they will be available on the portal.
All that you need to know about the portal:
To access the Pariksha Sangam portal, students will have to log in to the website parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.
The portal has three main sections – School (Ganga), Regional Office (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati).
Under the section, students will get all the information related to the exam.
In the Regional Offices section, students will find information on command, control and data management, among other things.
Students of class 9th and 11th can avail the portal for the registration process
Through this, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders will also be able to get detailed information from the regional offices of CBSE.