CBSE to declare Class 10, 12 results 2021 'very soon', check latest updates

CBSE class 12th and Class 10th results 2021: Yesterday, the CBSE board had already activated the ‘Roll Number Finder’ field on its official website - cbse.gov.in. The facility will ensure Class 10 and Class 12 students check their board results quickly



The much-awaited CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2021 will be announced 'very soon'. As per the various communications shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board with schools, the CBSE Class 12 Results are expected to be released by July 30.

This year, for the first time, CBSE did not conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations due to the Covid situation in the country. Therefore, students were not issued any admit cards. As a result, the CBSE board released a "roll number finder" feature to ease the result announcement process.

There are higher chances that CBSE will declare Class 12 board result on Friday and Class 1- board s result 2021 will be declared a bit later.

Following the previous trends, the union education minister might announce the CBSE results on his social media platform first.

How o check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results?

As soon as the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE class 10 and class 12 results: Step to check



Step 1: Visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10, 12' result link. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number

Step 3: Download the results and take a print out for further reference

The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 can also be checked through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Just dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India).

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results via SMS by typing <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021: How to find out roll numbers

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021: How to find out roll numbers

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

Step 3: Select the class -- class 10 or class 12

Step 4: Enter your name, name of mother and father and your date of birth. And, click on the search button

Step 5: Your roll number will appear on the screen

