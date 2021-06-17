Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) confirmed that results for 2021 class 10 board examinations will be declared by July 20. The examinations were cancelled on April 15 this year in view of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

CBSE has already announced the assessment scheme for class 10 students. The authority will include 40 per cent marks from pre-board examinations, 30 per cent marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20 per cent from internal assessment carried out by schools and 10 per cent from periodic or unit tests.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court approved the CBSE and CISCE assessment schemes of a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for class 12 students based on their classes 10, 11 and 12 results, respectively. Several students deemed this formula unfair, sparking outrage on social media platforms.

Students unsatisfied with their results could appear for physical examination, stated CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The online registration for these examinations will be opened shortly to ascertain the number of examinees.

Under its assessment plan for class 12 board exams, CBSE will factor in 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in unit, mid term and pre-board tests. The marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

Meanwhile, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said it will consider the performance of students for last six classes while finalising results for class 12 students.

