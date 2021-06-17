CBSE to declare Class 10 board results by July 20

Under its assessment plan for class 12 board exams, CBSE will factor in 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in unit, mid term and pre-board tests. The marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.