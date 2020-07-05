CBSE, Facebook in partnership to introduce curriculum on digital safety, AR

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Facebook to launch a curriculum to teach digital safety & online well-being and augmented reality (AR) to students and teachers.

The curriculum can be accessed via CBSE website.

The digital safety and online well-being curriculum will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, from July to October, it will be implemented across national education boards such as CBSE. In the second phase, it will be made available to state education boards.

The curriculum will cover online safety, privacy, and mental health, and will use Instagram’s guide for building healthy digital habits. The guide has been created in collaboration with The Jed Foundation and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC).

The AR curriculum will also be available to 10,000 teachers in the first phase, that is, from July to October. In the second phase, these teachers will go on to train 30,000 students across India.

The AR course will teach fundamentals of AR and train students and teachers how to use Facebook’s Spark AR Studio platform to create augmented reality experiences. While this will help students learn AR, it will also help Facebook generate more AR content.

"Incorporating technology and digital safety into school curricula will ensure that students not only gain knowledge to succeed in the digital economy but also learn and collaborate in a safe online environment," Manoj Ahuja, Chairperson, CBSE, said in a statement.

Emphasis on imparting technical education at the school level is gaining greater acceptance. CBSE has been at the forefront of it. In March, India's largest board signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel to impart artificial intelligence (AI) skills to about one lakh students in 22,000 schools across India.

Based on Intel's outcome-oriented AI for youth programme, the AI curriculum will be available to secondary level students from classes VIII to X.

Back in September 2019, CBSE had tied up with Microsoft for a three-day capacity-building programme for high school teachers. Its objective was to help teachers leverage information and communication technology (ICT) solutions in their classrooms.

About 1,000 teachers nominated by CBSE were then trained on using various Microsoft 365 tools, including Paint 3D, Minecraft, Teams, Flipgrid and Outlook.

