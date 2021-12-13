Hours after dropping controversial passage from Class 10 English paper, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it will set up an expert committee to review question paper setting process.

In a statement, the board said that it regretted “the unfortunate incident and is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting processes to avoid such occurrences in the future".

Earlier in the day, the board said the passage in Class 10 English paper which raked a controversy had been dropped and full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned.

The CBSE said that it is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender senstivity. “CBSE has dropped a passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English Term 1 paper for class 10, as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by CBSE for external paper setters," it said.

In the Class-10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences such as emancipation of women destroyed the parents' authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

“A passage in one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on 11 December 2021, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers."

"In this backdrop and on the basis of feedback received from stakeholders, the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. As per their recommendation, it has been decided to drop the passage No.1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned," said a circular issued by the CBSE.

“To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students for passage No 1 for all Sets of the question paper Class X English language and Literature," the circular added.

