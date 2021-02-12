New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is using facial biometric for issuing digital certificates to some of its students but is not collecting or storing face matching data to address the privacy concerns.

“CBSE is using facial recognition for doing one to one face matching as one of the authentication mechanisms in multifactor authentication for providing digital mark sheets to students," the union education ministry has informed the parliament. “The CBSE has informed that no facial image data is stored in the database as the system uses it for matching in transient manner. Therefore, facial image data is not accessible," it added.

The ministry has said the use of application is based on consent of individuals and the face matching technique ensures that no one else except the student himself/herself gets access to his/her certificate and thus also ensures the privacy of student data.

“Face matching is performed with already available photographs on CBSE admit card already stored in repository. Upon successful match the certificate is emailed to the student. Face matching is performed with already available photographs on CBSE admit card already stored in repository. Upon successful match the certificate is emailed to the student. There is no collection or storage of biometric facial data, the issues of privacy concerns are addressed," the ministry has said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, now available on its website.

The education ministry has informed that Digi Locker accounts of all the students appearing in CBSE Board Exam are being opened in advance for providing digital academic documents such as Marksheet, Pass Certificate, etc. It can be accessed by the credentials being sent on registered mobile number of the student or by giving Aadhaar details.

“However, foreign students and students without Aadhaar number cannot open Digi Locker account to access their digital documents/certificates. For such students, ‘Face Matching’ as another option has been introduced to download their digital academic documents," it said further adding that “the system that uses facial matching technology is created as one of the emergency responses in COVID situation to provide digital certificates primarily to foreign students for their college admissions."

According to the ministry, facial authentication is added as a second factor authentication in the same system for foreign students, where mobile-OTP based authentication can-not be performed on foreign mobile phone numbers.

