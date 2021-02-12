“Face matching is performed with already available photographs on CBSE admit card already stored in repository. Upon successful match the certificate is emailed to the student. Face matching is performed with already available photographs on CBSE admit card already stored in repository. Upon successful match the certificate is emailed to the student. There is no collection or storage of biometric facial data, the issues of privacy concerns are addressed," the ministry has said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, now available on its website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}