CBSE's BIG step for safety in schools: CCTV cameras now mandatory in classrooms, entry- exit points, corridors - Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all its affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras, equipped with real-time audiovisual monitoring, at all entry and exit points, classrooms, corridors, and other common spaces.

The latest directive by the CBSE aims to enhance the safety and well-being of students across school campuses and protect them against “ bullying and other implicit threats”, as per the education board's notice.

The CBSE has instructed that the CCTV recordings must be maintained for a minimum of 15 days to help ensure student safety and be made accessible for review by authorities, if needed.

CCTV cameras to be installed in which spots? The CBSE has instructed that cameras must be installed at the following points of its affiliated schools:

All the entry and exit points of the school

lobbies

corridors

staircases

all classrooms of the school

labs

library

canteen area

store room

playground Will CCTV cameras be installed near washrooms? According to CBSE's instructions, the CCTV cameras have to be installed across all the common areas of the school — except for toilets and washrooms.

CCTV footage has to be maintained for how many days? The CCTV cameras must be able to store the recordings for at least 15 days. Schools are required to maintain a backup of this footage, which must be accessible to authorities if needed, as per the CBSE's circular.

CBSE's safety rules in line with NCPR recommendations The CBSE's latest instruction about installing CCTV cameras to enhance school security is in line with the NCPCR's manual on safety and security of children in schools.

As per clause 1(X) of the NCPCR's Manual on safety and security of children in schools, “CCTV in schools needs to be monitored and maintained regularly”.

The schools may also continuously monitor their entire premises by installing CCTV cameras at various identified points, as per the NCPR manual.