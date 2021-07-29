The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board results this week. Ahead of the board results, the CBSE shared a meme on social media to alleviate stress among anxious students and parents.

The meme shared by the Board featured characters are from Amazon Prime's show the Family Man 2. The star of the CBSE's meme was Chellam Sir, one of the most popular characters played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh in the second season of the show.

As seen in the graphic shared by CBSE's official Twitter account, Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari dials Chellam Sir, asking him, "Sir woh Atharv ka CBSE result kab ayegaa? (When will Atharv's CBSE results be announced?) I'm too worried."

Chellam Sir's reply to Srikant is epic, as he says, "Don't be a minimum parent Sri, be optimistic.Relax! Jald hi ayega (It will come soon)."

Take a look at the post here:

Atharv is Srikant's son's name in the web series 'The Family Man'. The caption of the post reads, "Don't be a Minimum Parent. #StayCalm #StayHopeful #CBSEResults #CBSE."

"Minimum Guy," is a reference used in the series by Srikant's boss to pester him to increase his productivity.

Since being posted on the microblogging site, the share has gathered over 10,500 likes and 1,950 retweets. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

As far as the board results are concerned, the Supreme Court had asked all the state and central boards to declare the CBSE results by July end.

