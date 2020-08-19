CCEA approves discom loans above their borrowing limit

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for extending loans to state-run electricity distribution companies (discoms), above their working capital limits placed under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

The decision comes in the backdrop of some discoms being unable to avail India’s ₹1.25 trillion reform-linked loan package for clearing outstanding dues. With some fund-starved discoms neither having the headroom for borrowing more working capital, nor the requisite state receivables to clear their dues, the power ministry had circulated a Cabinet note seeking a one-time exemption on working capital limits placed under UDAY, Mint reported on 28 July.

“CCEA approves one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation for extending loans to DISCOMs above limits of working capital cap of 25% of last year’s revenues under Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana," the government’ principal spokesperson said in a tweet.

As part of its stimulus package to bring India’s battered economy back on track after the coronavirus lockdowns, the government announced this liquidity injection for discoms as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, backed by state governments’ guarantees. The money is to be raised by state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) from the market against the receivables of discoms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has adversely affected the power sector finances, creating a situation of acute liquidity crisis across the value chain in the power sector as a consequence. In this situation the liquidity infusion in the Power sector value chain will help to tide over the cash flow problem. This money will help discoms to repay most of the money that they owe to power generators( Gencos) and Transmission Companies( Transcos). It will help restart the virtuous cycle of cash flow in the Power sector," the government said in a statement earlier.

The ₹90,000 crore 10-year loan package announced towards clearing outstanding dues for losses up to 31 March, will now cover losses till June, with the package corpus expected to reach ₹1.25 trillion. The union power ministry is also examining the possibility of a reduction in interest rates for these loans.

The scheme involves loans to be disbursed in two tranches, and linked to certain reforms such as increasing digital payment interfaces; prepaid metering in government departments and making action plans for loss reduction among others.

Loans in the first tranche will require unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from state governments covering the loan amount, plus interest and other charges. Loans in the second tranche will be conditional on loss reduction and performance improvement.

To support India’s transition period towards the next generation power sector reform’ pathway, the union power ministry has also requested the 15th Finance Commission for a recalibration of borrowing limits for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM).

