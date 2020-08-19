CCEA approves discom loans above their borrowing limit

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has adversely affected the power sector finances, creating a situation of acute liquidity crisis across the value chain in the power sector as a consequence. In this situation the liquidity infusion in the Power sector value chain will help to tide over the cash flow problem. This money will help discoms to repay most of the money that they owe to power generators( Gencos) and Transmission Companies( Transcos). It will help restart the virtuous cycle of cash flow in the Power sector," the government said in a statement earlier.