CCEA approves interest subvention for ethanol distilleries

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a modified scheme for extending interest subvention to those setting up standalone ethanol distilleries.

A corpus of ₹4,573 crore has been sanctioned for increasing India’s ethanol production capacity, with the scheme extended to those setting up distilleries using grain, molasses, dual feed, sugar beet, sweet sorghum, cereals as a feed stock.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

This assistance comes in the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against recently passed farm laws.

“Government would bear interest subvention for five years including one year moratorium against the loan availed by project proponents from banks @ 6% per annum or 50% of the rate of interest charged by banks whichever is lower," the government said in a statement.

The government has been trying to connect with farmers, a major votebank, through various policy measures. With surplus sugar production depressing sugar price and increasing sugarcane farmer’s dues, the government has been pushing for ethanol production.

“There has been surplus production of sugar in the country since sugar season 2010-11 (except reduction due to drought in sugar season 2016-17); & sugar production is likely to remain surplus in the country in coming years due to introduction of improved varieties of sugarcane," the statement said.

“In normal sugar season (October- September) about 320 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of sugar is produced whereas, our domestic consumption is about 260 LMT. This surplus sugar of 60 LMT in normal sugar season put pressure on domestic ex-mill prices of sugar. The excess stocks of 60 LMT which remain unsold also block funds of sugar mills to the tune of about Rs. 19,000 crore thereby affecting liquidity positions of sugar mills resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," the statement added.

Briefing reporters after the CCEA meeting, petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the money will help bear the interest rate of loans taken for the purpose of setting up ethanol distillation capacity for a period of five years, and will also help in doubling farmers’ income.

Increased ethanol blending with fossil fuels will help reduce pollution and strengthen India’s resolve towards fulfilling commitments made at COP-21, the UN Climate Change Conference held in France in 2015. It will also help lower India’s energy import dependency, helping the country save in crude oil import bills.

“Interest subvention would be available to only those distilleries which will supply at least 75% of ethanol produced from the added distillation capacity to OMCs for blending with petrol," the statement added.

Pradhan added that the blending percentage of ethanol with petrol will increase to 9% this year. The current levels are around 5%. The National Biofuel Policy -2018 envisages an indicative target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030.

India at present has ethanol production capacity of 684 crore litre. For the targeted 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2030, the country will need a 1,000 crore litre capacity. Pradhan said ₹40,000 crore new investments will take this capacity to 1,750 crore litre.

Ethanol procurement by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. nearly doubled in 2019-20 (1st December 2019 to 30th November 2020), backed by the revised ethanol procurement prices.

The CCEA in October had raised prices of ethanol from sugar from ₹59.48 per litre to ₹62.25. Also, the price of ethanol derived from ‘C’ heavy and ‘B’ heavy molasses was increased by Rs1.94 and Rs3.34 per litre to Rs45.69 and Rs57.61 per litre, respectively. These revised prices are for supply of ethanol to public sector OMCs for 2020-21 (1st December 2020 to 30th November 2021) and aimed at boosting farmers’ income.

While the government spent ₹1,500 crore in 2013-14 for ethanol procurement, the figure has touched ₹9,169 crore this year. Pradhan said this amount will go up to ₹19,000 crore on the basis of assurance received for 325 crore litre.

The CCEA headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month also approved a ₹3,500 crore subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonne of sugar, to help clear the outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers. This assistance will be directly credited in the farmer’s account.

As part of the Rs20 trillion stimulus to revive a teetering economy, the government had earlier approved the increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops that is 50-83% higher than the cost of cultivation in an effort to put more money in the hands of farmers. Earlier, the government had announced an export subsidy of Rs10,448 per metric tonne to mills for the 2019-20 sugar season for countering the impact of surplus sugar stock on prices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via