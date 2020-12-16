New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Rs3,500 crore subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonne of sugar, to help clear the outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers.

This assistance will be directly credited in the farmer’s account and comes in the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against the new farm laws.

“Farmers sell their sugarcane to the sugar mills; however the farmers are not getting their dues from the sugar mill owners as they have surplus sugar stock. To address this concern, the Government is facilitating the evacuation of surplus sugar stock," the government said in a statement.

“This will enable payment of dues of the sugarcane farmers. Government will incur about Rs. 3,500 crore for this purpose, and this assistance would be directly credited into farmers’ accounts on behalf of sugar mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to mill’s account," the statement added.

While briefing reporters after the CCEA meeting, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said that while the sugar production this year is expected to be 310 lakh tonne, the domestic consumption is only expected to be to the tune of 260 lakh tonne.

He added that with prices being low both the farmers and the industry are in trouble.

Pending payments to sugarcane growers has emerged as an additional factor adversely affecting rural incomes.

“This decision will benefit the five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as the five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities," the statement said.

PTI reported that in the previous marketing year 2019-20 (October-September), the government provided a lump sum export subsidy of ₹10,448 per tonne, costing the exchequer ₹6,268 crore. Also, the PTI report said that mills exported 5.7 million tonnes of sugar against the mandatory quota of 6 million tonnes set for the 2019-20 season (October-September), according to official data.

The government has been trying to connect with the politically sensitive constituency of farmers through various policy measures. As part of the Rs20 trillion stimulus to revive a teetering economy, the government had earlier approved the increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops that is 50-83% higher than the cost of cultivation in an effort to put more money in the hands of farmers.

Earlier, the government had announced an export subsidy of Rs10,448 per metric tonne to mills for the 2019-20 sugar season for countering the impact of surplus sugar stock on prices.

“This subsidy aims at covering expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of upto 60 LMT of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) allocated to sugar mills for sugar season 2020-21," the statement added.

In other development, the CCEA enhanced the budget for improving North East’ electricity transmission and distribution architecture for six states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

The decision for North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project is in sync with the government’s strategy of accelerating development of infrastructure along the country’s frontier and will help in the strengthening of the electricity intra-state transmission and distribution systems. State-owned Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd is working on these strategic electricity transmission links.

While briefing reporters Javadekar said that the earlier budget for the project was Rs5,000 crore which has been upwardly revised to Rs6,700 crore now.

The development of infrastructure in the North-East is also key to the nation’s so-called Look East policy—a focus on South-East Asia.

Javadekar added that this will help increase the region’ demand by 4000 megawatt (MW). The project involves setting up 2100 km of transmission lines and 2000 km of distribution links respectively. The project works also includes setting up 34 new transmission substations and 50 new distribution substations. In addition, a total of 32 transmission substations and 100 distribution substations will be upgraded.

This comes in the backdrop of India taking a tough stance on protecting India’s borders with China. India has also stepped-up efforts to develop border infrastructure such as roads and railways. Japan has also joined hands with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in the region with the setting up of the India-Japan Coordination Forum for Development of northeast.

“Main objective of the project is Government's commitment for the total economic development of North Eastern Region and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the Region," the government spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Implementation of this scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve NER States' connectivity to the upcoming load centers, and thus extend the benefits of grid connected power to all categories of consumers in North Eastern Region," the spokesperson added in another tweet.

India’ plans for the region include the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, that will help improve connectivity between India and Thailand and others in the neighbourhood, and a global electricity grid that may initially aim to link countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam with the Indian sub-continent as part of an evolving energy security architecture.

With an eye on China, India is also working on a slew of road and bridge projects to improve connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. These include road networks connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with Kaladan in Myanmar and Imphal in Manipur with Tamu, also in Myanmar. India is also expediting the South Asian Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) road connectivity programme.

PTI contributed to the story

