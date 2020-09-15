CCEA approves 5,617 crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the 121-km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project connecting Palwal to Sonipat. The estimated completion cost of the project is ₹5,617 crore and it is likely to be completed in five years.

The rail corridor is expected to improve regional connectivity and decongest the National Capital Region and will help in developing multi-modal logistics hubs in this area.

The project will have connectivity with all existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) network, an official statement said. Around 20,000 passengers will be travelling through this line everyday and 50 million tonne of goods traffic would be carried every year.

“It will provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM (export-import) traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive," it said.

The project will be implemented by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd--a joint venture set up by railway ministry with the Haryana government. The project will have joint participation of railways ministry, Haryana government and private stakeholders.

“This rail line will start from Palwal and end at existing Harsana Kalan station (On Delhi-Ambala section). This will also give connectivity enroute to existing Patli Station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha Station (on Delhi Rohtak Line)," the statement said.

This multipurpose transport project will also facilitate affordable and faster commuter travel, long distance travel in different directions from Gurugram and industrial regions of Manesar, Sohna, Farukhnagar, Kharkhauda and Sonipat, it said.





