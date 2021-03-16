New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved a revised cost estimate of ₹9,129.32 crore for strengthening intra state electricity transmission and distribution network of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

This comes in the backdrop of the government working on improving electricity transmission and distribution architecture for northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The plan is part of the government’s strategy of accelerating development of infrastructure along the country’s frontier.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in a major step towards economic development of the States of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim through strengthening of Intra - State Transmission and Distribution systems has approved the Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) of Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," a government statement said.

The scheme was first approved in December 2014 and will be implemented by state-owned Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. The development of infrastructure in India's northeast is key to the nation’s so-called Act East policy, focusing on southeast Asia.

“The main objective of the scheme is Government commitment for the total economic development of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the states by providing grid connectivity to remote distant locations," the statement added.

India has also stepped-up efforts to develop border infrastructure such as roads and railways. Japan has also joined hands with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in the region with the setting up of the India-Japan Coordination Forum for Development of northeast.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via