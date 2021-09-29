NEW DELHI : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line and Nimach-Ratlam railway line with a total completion cost of ₹2353 crore. The projects will be completed in four years.

This comes in the backdrop of Modi announcing the PM Gati Shakti scheme to launch a ₹100 trillion integrated infrastructure scheme that would make the economy more competitive. The scheme is aimed at breaking the silos between road, rail, air and waterways to reduce travel time, improving industrial productivity, making manufacturing globally competitive, facilitating future economic zones and creating employment.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line. The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs.1,080.58 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs.1,168.13 crore. The total length of doubling of line is 111.20 km," the government said in a statement.

“Doubling of the section will increase the capacity and more traffic can be introduced on the system. The proposed doubling from Rajkot to Kanalus would lead to all round development of Saurashtra region," the statement added.

India has been working for a reset of its logistics sector involving railways, highways, inland waterways and airports to put in place an effective transportation grid. Logistics make up about 13% of costs for Indian companies, making exports uncompetitive vis-a-vis China.

“The total estimated cost of the project (Nimach-Ratlam railway line) will be Rs.1,095.88 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs.1,184.67 crore. The total length of doubling of line is 132.92 km," government said in a separate statement.

“Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam section will increase the capacity of section. Thus, more goods and passenger trains can be introduced on the system. Due to proximity of cement industries, additional freight traffic of 5.67 million ton per annum is expected from 1st year which will increase to 9.45 million ton per annum in 11th year," the second statement added.

The national carrier has a rail network of around 125,000 km, the world’s largest, under a single management.

