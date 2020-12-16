CCEA hikes budget to improve Northeast’s electricity transmission, distribution

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the revised cost estimate for improving electricity transmission and distribution architecture for northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project is in sync with the government’s strategy of accelerating infrastructure development along the country’s frontier and will help strengthen intra-state transmission and distribution systems. State-owned Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd is working on these strategic electricity transmission links.

While briefing reporters after the CCEA meeting, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the earlier budget for the project was ₹5,000 crore which has now been revised to Rs6,700 crore.

The development of infrastructure in India's northeast is also key to the nation’s so-called Look East policy, focusing on southeast Asia.

Javadekar added this will help increase the region’s demand by 4,000 megawatt (MW). The project involves setting up 2,100 km of transmission lines and 2,000 km of distribution links. It also includes setting up of 34 new transmission substations and 50 new distribution substations. In addition, a total of 32 transmission substations and 100 distribution substations will be upgraded.

This comes in the backdrop of India taking a tough stance on protecting India’s borders with China. India has also stepped-up efforts to develop border infrastructure such as roads and railways. Japan has also joined hands with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in the region with the setting up of the India-Japan Coordination Forum for Development of northeast.

“Main objective of the project is the government's commitment of total economic development of North Eastern Region and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the Region," the government spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Implementation of this scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve NER States' connectivity to the upcoming load centers, and thus extend the benefits of grid connected power to all categories of consumers in North Eastern Region," the spokesperson added in another tweet.

India’ plans for the region include the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, that will help improve connectivity between India and Thailand and others in the neighbourhood, and a global electricity grid that may initially aim to link countries such as Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam with the Indian sub-continent as part of an evolving energy security architecture.

With an eye on China, India is also working on a slew of road and bridge projects to improve connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar. These include road networks connecting Aizawl in Mizoram with Kaladan in Myanmar and Imphal in Manipur with Tamu, also in Myanmar. India is also expediting the South Asian Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) road connectivity programme.

