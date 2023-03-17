CCEA nod for higher NTPC investment in its green arm, listing of IREDA3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:26 PM IST
- India is working towards low carbon emission NTPC, through this investment in RE sector, and its green energy arm NGEL aims to be the flag bearer of NTPC’s renewable energy journey
The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Friday allowed the state-run thermal power major NTPC to raise its investment in its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) along with approving the proposal to list the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency on the stock exchanges.
