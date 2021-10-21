CCEA nod for three-tier institutional framework to roll out PM GatiShakti

EGOS will be headed by Cabinet Secretary and will consist of secretaries of 18 ministries as members and head of logistics division in the industry department as member convenor. EGOS has been mandated to review and monitor implementation of the PM GatiShakti NMP to ensure logistics efficiency. It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP. “EGOS shall also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronization of various activities, and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform. EGOS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods on the requirement of various ministries such as steel, coal, and fertilizer," the Cabinet secretariat said in a statement.

