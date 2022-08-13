CCI approves acquisition of Ambuja Cements, ACC by Adani Group. Details here

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly given its approval for the acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd by the Adani Group. Notably, in a tweet on Friday, the watchdog said it has approved the "acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment." It is important to note that deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}