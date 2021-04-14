CCI approves Adani Ports’ acquisition of 89.6% stake in Gangavaram port

Adani Ports and SEZ had earlier announced the acquisition of 58.1% stake in the port located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh, next to Vizag Port, from D.V.S. Raju and family for ₹3,604 crore, winning majority control of the private port. Adani Ports had also announced the acquisition of Warburg Pincus’s 31.5% stake in Gangavaram.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}