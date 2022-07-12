CCI approves British oil major Shell's acquisition of energy firm Solenergi Power2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the British oil and gas major Shell-Solenergi Power deal
Listen to this article
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on July 12, 2022 approved British oil and gas major Shell's proposed acquisition of renewable energy firm Solenergi Power. While the deal was announced in April this year, the CCI said it has cleared the "acquisition of 100% shareholding and sole control of Solenergi Power Pvt Ltd by Shell Overseas Investments BV."