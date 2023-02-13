CCI clears acquisition of commercial real estate assets by Nexus Select Trust
- As per details, the Nexus Select Trust is a Sebi-registered real estate investment trust (acquirer REIT) and backed by global investment firm Blackstone.
The Competition Commission of India on 13 February approved the acquisition of commercial real estate assets by Nexus Select Trust.
