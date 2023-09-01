comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  CCI clears Air India-Vistara merger
Back

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Friday it has approved the merger of Tata SIA Airlines which operates Vistara with the Tata group's Air India subject to the parties complying with certain voluntary commitments.

The competition regulator said that the merger also involved Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. acquiring some shares in the merged entity Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties. The transaction also involves acquisition of additional shares in the merged entity by Singapore Airlines in a preferential allotment.

Tata Sons had acquired Air India in January 2022 through its subsidiary Talace Pvt. Ltd.

The Tata group had announced last November that as part of the merger, SIA will invest 2,059 crore in Air India. Post the consolidation, SIA will hold 25.1% shareholding in Air India. The deal is to be completed by March 2024.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran then said the merger is an important milestone in the group's "journey to make Air India a truly world-class airline." Air India is focusing on growing both its network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing safety, reliability, and on-time performance, he said then.

CCI described Tata Sons as an investment holding company registered as a core investment company with the RBI and classified as a “systemically important non-deposit taking core investment company. Air India and its wholly owned arms Air India Express Ltd. and AIX Connect Pvt. Ltd. together offer domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, air cargo transport service and charter flight services.

TSAL is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Singapore Airlines with the former holding 51% and the latter 49%.

"The CCI approved the proposed combination subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," CCI said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App