CCI clears Air India-Vistara merger1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The competition regulator said that the merger also involved Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. acquiring some shares in the merged entity Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.
New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Friday it has approved the merger of Tata SIA Airlines which operates Vistara with the Tata group's Air India subject to the parties complying with certain voluntary commitments.
