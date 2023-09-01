Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  CCI clears Air India-Vistara merger

CCI clears Air India-Vistara merger

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The competition regulator said that the merger also involved Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. acquiring some shares in the merged entity Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.

Air India's new design of aircraft livery with redesigned logo symbol

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Friday it has approved the merger of Tata SIA Airlines which operates Vistara with the Tata group's Air India subject to the parties complying with certain voluntary commitments.

The competition regulator said that the merger also involved Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. acquiring some shares in the merged entity Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties. The transaction also involves acquisition of additional shares in the merged entity by Singapore Airlines in a preferential allotment.

Tata Sons had acquired Air India in January 2022 through its subsidiary Talace Pvt. Ltd.

The Tata group had announced last November that as part of the merger, SIA will invest 2,059 crore in Air India. Post the consolidation, SIA will hold 25.1% shareholding in Air India. The deal is to be completed by March 2024.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran then said the merger is an important milestone in the group's "journey to make Air India a truly world-class airline." Air India is focusing on growing both its network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing safety, reliability, and on-time performance, he said then.

CCI described Tata Sons as an investment holding company registered as a core investment company with the RBI and classified as a “systemically important non-deposit taking core investment company. Air India and its wholly owned arms Air India Express Ltd. and AIX Connect Pvt. Ltd. together offer domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, air cargo transport service and charter flight services.

TSAL is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Singapore Airlines with the former holding 51% and the latter 49%.

"The CCI approved the proposed combination subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," CCI said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 11:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.