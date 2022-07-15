CCI clears CPPIB’s higher voting rights in ReNew Energy Global

The proposed deal envisages increase in proportion of voting rights by CPPIB as a result of a repurchase program to buyback shares carrying voting rights announced by ReNew Energy
NEW DELHI :Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Friday it has cleared an increase in the proportion of voting rights held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in ReNew Energy Global plc.
The proposed deal envisages increase in proportion of voting rights by CPPIB as a result of a repurchase program to buyback shares carrying voting rights announced by ReNew Energy.
As a result of the buyback, the aggregate number of voting shares of ReNew is expected to decrease, which may lead to a corresponding increase in the proportion of voting rights held by CPPIB.
CPPIB is an investment management organisation. It invests the funds transferred to it by the Canada Pension Plan Fund (CPP Fund) that are not needed by the CPP Fund to pay current benefits on behalf of 21 million contributors and beneficiaries.
ReNew, along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, is engaged in the business of generating electricity through non-conventional and renewable energy sources.
