CCI clears PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Commission approves acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of IndiaIdeas.com (BillDesk) by PayU Payments, the competition watchdog tweeted on Monday
Commission approves acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of IndiaIdeas.com (BillDesk) by PayU Payments, the competition watchdog tweeted on Monday
Listen to this article
BENGALURU : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk after seeking multiple queries over the past year, paving the way for the largest consolidation in the fintech segment in India.