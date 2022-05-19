CCI clears Serum Institute Life Sciences-Biocon Biologics deal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Once the deal is complete, Serum Institute Life Sciences Pvt Ltd will have about 15 per cent stake in Biocon Biologics Ltd, according to the notice filed with the regulator
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a proposed deal involving Serum Institute Life Sciences, Covidshield Technologies and Biocon Biologics.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a proposed deal involving Serum Institute Life Sciences, Covidshield Technologies and Biocon Biologics.
The Proposed Combination involves merger by absorption of Covidshield Technologies Private Limited (CTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited (Acquirer) into the Biocon Biologics Limited (Target) pursuant to a scheme of merger in consideration of which the Acquirer will acquire approximately 15% equity shareholding on a fully diluted basis in the Target.
The Acquirer is a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India Private Limited and was established as a company for further development and commercialization of vaccines and therapies against COVID-19. It also had plans to further develop vaccines against other infectious diseases. At present, the Acquirer is in the process of setting up its own manufacturing facility.
CTPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Acquirer, which shall be merged into the Target pursuant to the Proposed Transaction. It was incorporated to undertake the business of marketing, selling and distributing vaccines, drugs and other pharmaceutical products.
The Target is a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, and it offers treatment for chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, oncology, nephrology, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Target also has research and development centres in Bengaluru and Chennai. It has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Malaysia for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and insulins.
