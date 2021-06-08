The company is to buy the stakes in Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (SOUTHCO) and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (CESCO)
The Tata Power Company Limited's (TPCL) proposed purchase of 51% stake each in three power utilities in Odisha has been cleared by the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI).
