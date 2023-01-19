CCI denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order

CCI denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday denied allegations by Google that its investigators copied parts of a European order while ruling against the US-based tech giant for abusing the market dominance of its Android operating system.
N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the CCI, told the Supreme Court, "We have not cut, copy and paste."
The comments came at a hearing in the apex court, where the US firm is seeking to block the CCI ruling.
The CCI had, in October last year, imposed a penalty on Google for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.
The CCI had also directed Google to cease and desist from participating in anti-competitive practices.
The regulator, which has passed the order after ordering a detailed probe more than three years ago, has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.
Google challenged the CCI order in the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued by the regulator.
The search giant said it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem will stall if the far-reaching measures were to be implemented.
In its filing to NCLAT, Google had argued that the CCI penalty should be quashed, given the competition watchdog copy-pasted extensively aspects of the European order.
With agency inputs
