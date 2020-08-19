The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had thrown out a case against WhatsApp, alleging that the company abused its market dominance to launch WhatsApp Pay in India. In its order, the antitrust watchdog said that WhatsApp Pay was available to “less than 1%" of WhatsApp’s users in India in its beta version, and is actually “yet to manifest in the market".

The ruling clears one hurdle in the Facebook-owned messaging platform’s quest to capitalise on India’s fintech ecosystem. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had recently said that the company could look to bring payments to other countries after testing it in India. WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, making it its biggest market in the world.

The CCI case was one of two cases that’s been keeping WhatsApp from launching its full fledged payments service in the country. The launch of WhatsApp Pay has also been said to be important for parent Facebook to capitalize on its association with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.

Jio’s grocery delivery service, JioMart, is already allowing users to make orders through WhatsApp. With a payments service, the integration between the two platforms could be further improved.

In the CCI case, the company had noted that the complainants in the two cases are the same, though the regulator didn’t see that as a valid concern for it to throw out the case. The regulator also observed that WhatsApp is indeed dominant in the over the top (OTT) messaging space.

However, it said that the fact that a user has to “separately register" for WhatsApp Pay, and accept its terms of service and privacy policy, means users will still have to choose to opt-in to the service. It also noted that WhatsApp has “categorically ensured, in its written statement" that users will have the discretion to use or not use WhatsApp Pay, which means that they can choose to use a different payment app.

Also, the fact that WhatsApp isn’t dominant in the payments space means users don’t have to use WhatsApp Pay in order to use Messenger or vice versa.

The CCI also observed that there’s not enough evidence that Facebook and WhatsApp share user information, and hence cannot be a concern in this case. However, the regulator did recognise that both companies “undeniably deal" with customer sensitive data, which could be misused and “may raise potential antitrust concerns" among other data protection issues.

While the CCI has cleared WhatsApp to launch WhatsApp Pay in this case, the company is still facing a case against the launch of WhatsApp Pay in the Supreme Court of India. In fact, some of the observations made by the CCI in this case could actually be of concern to WhatsApp for future products in India.

